Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

WEN opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

