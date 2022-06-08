Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

WES traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,850,000 after purchasing an additional 437,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.