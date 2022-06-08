WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC increased its position in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

