Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Purchases $115,290.00 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 3,089,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,185. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

