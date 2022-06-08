White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,277.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,070.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.48. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,277.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

