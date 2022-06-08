Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SPGYF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 145,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,577. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

