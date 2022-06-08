WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.