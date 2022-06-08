WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
