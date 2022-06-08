William Blair Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

