WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 4,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.58.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

