WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

MAPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

