Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.