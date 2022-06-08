Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.50 Per Share

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WKP opened at GBX 712 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 745.05. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.40).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

