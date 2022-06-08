WSFS Financial (WSFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS):

6/7/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

5/19/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Get WSFS Financial Co alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 174.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.