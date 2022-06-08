Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

XOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 3,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,342. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

