Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $6.95 Average PT from Analysts

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

XOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 3,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

