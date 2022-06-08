Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.58.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.99. 1,483,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,322. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

