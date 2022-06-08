Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIYGet Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

YARIY opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

