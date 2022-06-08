Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

YARIY opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

