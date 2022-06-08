YASKAWA Electric Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
