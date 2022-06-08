YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

YETI stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of YETI by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

