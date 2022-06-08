Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YTEN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 59,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

