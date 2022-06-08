Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

