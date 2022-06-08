Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

COTY stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $835,903 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 513,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coty by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 91,640 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

