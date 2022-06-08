Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.96. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.