Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 668,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

