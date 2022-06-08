Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GP shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

GP opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $21.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

