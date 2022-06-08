Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.05. II-VI posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 1,101,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.