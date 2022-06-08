Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

