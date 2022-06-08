Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRT shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StarTek by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

