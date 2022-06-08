Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.50). Tricida reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $550.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,865,160 shares in the company, valued at $54,839,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

