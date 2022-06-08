Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.52). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

