Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 228,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

