Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will announce $71.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $347.60 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $350.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.75, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 143,148 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.