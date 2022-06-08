Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

IMV stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

