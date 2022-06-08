Zacks: Analysts Expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $955,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 278.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 329,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 437,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

