Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.16 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Quanta Services stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.