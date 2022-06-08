Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
