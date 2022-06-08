Zacks: Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

