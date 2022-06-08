Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.81. Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $718.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.25.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.