Zacks: Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.22 Million

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $223.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.75 million and the lowest is $219.30 million. VSE reported sales of $175.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $914.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.10 million to $929.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $972.19 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in VSE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. VSE has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $504.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

