Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.54 million and the highest is $36.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $79.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $101.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $142.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $84,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

