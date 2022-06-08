Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce $40.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.21 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $185.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $258.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

