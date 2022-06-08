Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.24). Biodesix reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

