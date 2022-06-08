Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Canoo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:GOEV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,010. The firm has a market cap of $771.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.