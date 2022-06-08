Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

