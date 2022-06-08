Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.38.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

