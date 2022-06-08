Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.54). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

