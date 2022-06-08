Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.54). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.