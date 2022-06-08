Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MVB Financial posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

