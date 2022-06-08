Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 140,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,123,353 shares of company stock valued at $86,029,026. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

