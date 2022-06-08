Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 50,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,501. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

