Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) to post sales of $75.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.80 million. Radware reported sales of $69.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $314.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $315.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.55 million, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $344.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.